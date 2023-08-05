Dodgers 2023 season in thirds: The middle 54 games

With their win in San Diego on Friday, the Dodgers’ 2023 regular season is now two-thirds complete. We already looked at the first third of the season in late May, so now let’s look at how that compares to the middle 54 games of the year for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers were slightly worse in the middle third of the season than the first third, winning one fewer game, but they still played at a 93-win pace over the last 54 games, and had a better run differential than the first third.

Dodgers 2023 season in thirds Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- Split W-L Runs for Runs vs. Run diff. BA/OBP/SLG wRC+* ERA ERA- 1st 54 32-22 298 248 +50 .239/.328/.455 113 4.50 106 2nd 54 31-23 315 253 +62 .260/.347/.458 119 4.36 102

Shifting to the individual players, at catcher we can see Will Smith assuming the reins at the position, starting 42 of the middle 54 games behind the plate, limiting the exposure of backup Austin Barnes, who has been one of the worst hitters in baseball this season.

Smith also saw a dip in performance offensively in the middle 54 games.

Second 54 games: Catchers Players GS AB R H 2B HR RBI SB/CS BB SO PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Players GS AB R H 2B HR RBI SB/CS BB SO PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Smith - 1st 54 33 128 26 40 7 7 28 1/0 24 12 159 .313/.415/.531 157 Smith - 2nd 54 46 177 30 44 10 6 27 0/0 26 46 209 .249/.359/.418 117 Barnes - 1st 54 21 69 3 6 1 0 3 2/0 8 20 78 .087/.179/.101 -15 Barnes - 2nd 54 12 46 2 8 1 0 2 0/0 2 10 51 .174/.240/.196 25 Wynns - 1st 54 4 11 0 2 1 0 2 0/0 1 5 12 .182/.250/.273 46 Totals - 1st 54 208 29 48 9 7 33 3/0 33 37 249 .231/.333/.375 97 Totals - 2nd 54 223 32 52 11 6 29 0/0 28 56 260 .233/.336/.372 99

The majority of Smith’s jump in playing time was by avoiding the injured list, after missing 13 games with a concussion. But there were also more off days in the middle third, including the All-Star break. The first 54 games of the season were played in 60 days, while the second 54 games were played over 68 days. It’s easier to play more when more off days are built into the schedule.

Counting Smith’s starts at designated hitter, he started 33 games in the 48 days he was active in the first third of the season (68.8 percent). In the middle third, he started 46 games in 68 days (67.6 percent), a slightly lower rate.

Mapping ahead, the final 54 games of the season will be played in 58 days (they have five off days, plus a doubleheader in Denver on September 26), so expect Smith to get more days off.

Second 54 games: Position players Players Starts AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB/CS BB PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Players Starts AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB/CS BB PA BA/OBP/SLG wRC+ Freeman - 1st 54 54-0-0 215 44 72 22 1 9 32 6/1 27 248 .335/.411/.572 163 Freeman - 2nd 54 54-0-0 217 51 74 18 1 13 44 8/0 24 248 .341/.419/.613 178 Betts - 1st 54 14-36-0 197 39 48 14 1 11 31 2/1 33 232 .244/.353/.492 131 Betts - 2nd 54 28-24-0 205 49 66 14 0 18 39 6/1 33 246 .322/.419/.654 183 Martinez - 1st 54 0-0-38 152 23 42 13 2 10 33 0/0 8 165 .276/.315/.586 137 Martinez - 2nd 54 0-1-45 179 25 44 8 0 15 43 1/0 18 200 .246/.308/.542 123 Muncy - 1st 54 45-0-2 168 34 35 3 0 17 38 1/2 32 203 .208/.340/.530 131 Muncy - 2nd 54 38-0-1 143 28 25 5 0 10 32 0/0 29 176 .175/.324/.420 106 Outman - 1st 54 0-44-1 170 28 40 8 3 9 28 5/1 19 194 .235/.325/.476 117 Outman - 2nd 54 0-43-0 147 27 40 5 0 4 21 8/1 22 175 .272/.383/.388 118 Peralta - 1st 54 0-31-3 119 11 26 5 1 2 18 1/1 7 128 .218/.258/.328 58 Peralta - 2nd 54 0-36-1 149 18 48 9 0 5 22 0/0 7 159 .322/.352/.483 125 Heyward - 1st 54 0-25-4 95 17 21 7 0 5 11 1/0 16 115 .221/.330/.453 114 Heyward - 2nd 54 0-34-1 115 25 30 7 0 6 16 1/1 14 134 .261/.351/.478 124 Taylor - 1st 54 23-8-0 122 20 26 6 1 9 21 4/0 9 134 .213/.276/.500 104 Taylor - 2nd 54 12-8-2 97 14 22 3 0 3 16 3/0 14 33 .227/.324/.351 88 Rojas - 1st 54 29-0-0 103 10 22 4 0 0 3 1/0 6 110 .214/.255/.252 40 Rojas - 2nd 54 41-0-0 151 20 34 9 0 1 12 6/1 12 167 .225/.287/.305 65 K. Hernández - 2nd 54 2-5-0 25 2 8 3 0 0 4 0/0 1 26 .320/.346/.440 115 Rosario - 2nd 54 5-0-0 21 3 7 2 0 1 7 1/0 1 22 .333/.364/.571 153 Vargas - 1st 54 44-0-1 166 26 38 13 2 5 25 2/1 25 196 .229/.333/.422 108 Vargas - 2nd 54 25-0-0 90 10 12 2 2 2 7 1/1 13 108 .133/.252/.267 44 Busch - 1st 54 4-0-1 19 5 4 0 0 0 2 1/0 4 23 .211/.348/.211 72 Busch - 2nd 54 7-0-0 26 1 5 3 0 0 2 0/0 2 28 .192/.250/.308 52 DeLuca - 2nd 54 0-10-0 42 5 11 1 0 2 6 1/0 3 45 .262/.311/.429 102 Y. Hernández - 1st 54 0-0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0 1 .000/.000/.000 -100 Y. Hernández - 2nd 54 4-0-0 21 5 3 1 0 0 4 0/0 2 26 .143/.240/.190 25 Marisnick - 2nd 54 0-0-0 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0 6 .400/.500/.400 165 Thompson - 1st 54 0-18-0 68 12 10 0 0 5 14 0/0 14 83 .147/.301/.368 89 Thompson - 2nd 54 0-1-0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 1 4 .333/.500/.333 152 Williams - 1st 54 3-0-0 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/0 0 10 .100/.100/.100 -53 Totals - 1st 54 1,605 269 385 95 11 82 256 25/7 200 1,842 .240/.328/.466 Totals - 2nd 54 1,636 283 432 90 3 80 275 36/6 196 1,882 .264/.349/.469

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts were on another level, each slugging well over .600 and Betts hitting a whopping 18 home runs. Betts increased his versatility so much by playing second base and the occasional shortstop that in the middle third of the season made more starts in the infield (28) than outfield (24).

Freeman is on an especially hot streak recently, with 31 hits in 62 at-bats in a 15-game stretch through Thursday, but his consistency is also remarkable. Freeman in the first third of the season had 72 hits and 32 extra-base hits, and in the middle third had 74 hits and 32 extra-base hits.

On the season, Freeman’s 64 extra-base hits are most in the National League and one behind Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Freeman is on pace for 96. The Dodgers’ record for extra-base hit in a season is 94, by Babe Herman for Brooklyn in the hitting bacchanalia of the 1930 National League. The Los Angeles Dodgers record for extra-base hits is 84, by Shawn Green in 2001 and Cody Bellinger in his 2019 MVP season.

J.D. Martinez hit 15 home runs in the middle third of this season alone, one shy of his total for all of 22 with Boston, and he drove in 43 runs in 48 games in the middle third of the season.

Jason Heyward and David Peralta kept the outfield afloat offensively, especially against right-handed pitching. Both of James Outman’s look similar, but they’ve been mirror images of each other, with a red-hot April followed by a slump in May and June, then a strong July (and the first few days of August).

Second 54 games: Starting pitchers Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher GS Record QS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Kershaw - 1st 54 11 6-4 6 62⅓ 55 26/23 8 16 75 3.32 1.139 3.41 Kershaw - 2nd 54 5 4-0 5 33 21 4/4 4 8 30 1.09 0.871 3.75 Urías - 1st 54 10 5-4 5 55⅓ 53 28/27 14 11 53 4.39 1.157 5.31 Urías - 2nd 54 6 3-2 3 31 29 18/18 2 9 29 5.23 1.226 3.40 Gonsolin - 1st 54 6 2-1 1 29⅔ 16 9/6 4 11 23 1.82 0.910 4.70 Gonsolin - 2nd 54 11 4-3 2 58 50 35/34 8 24 48 5.28 1.276 4.96 B.Miller - 1st 54 1 1-0 0 5 4 1/1 0 1 5 1.80 1.000 1.89 B.Miller - 2nd 54 11 5-2 4 58⅓ 57 30/29 6 16 57 4.47 1.251 3.68 Grove - 1st 54 4 0-1 0 16 21 15/15 2 7 14 8.44 1.750 4.66 Grove - 2nd 54 10* 2-2 0 46⅔ 60 32/32 10 11 49 6.17 1.521 4.79 Sheehan - 2nd 54 8* 3-1 2 38⅓ 31 24/24 6 18 30 5.63 1.278 5.15 Lynn - 2nd 54 1 1-0 1 7 5 3/3 3 1 7 3.86 0.857 7.27 Stone - 1st 54 3 0-0 0 10 23 17/16 1 7 5 14.40 3.000 5.69 May - 1st 54 9 4-1 4 48 29 14/14 1 16 34 2.63 0.938 3.27 Syndergaard - 1st 54 10 1-4 3 47⅓ 57 33/33 7 7 33 6.27 1.352 4.51 Syndergaard - 2nd 54 2 0-0 0 8 14 11/11 5 2 5 12.38 2.000 11.64 Totals - 1st 54 54 19-15 19 273⅔ 258 143/135 37 76 242 4.44 1.220 4.23 Totals - 2nd 54 52 22-10 17 280⅓ 267 157/155 44 89 255 4.98 1.270 4.55

Starting pitching has been a sore spot all season for the Dodgers, and things took a turn for the worse once Clayton Kershaw left his June 27 start with left shoulder soreness. He hasn’t pitched since, but could be back as early as next week.

Julio Urías was injured for the bulk of this middle third of the season, then has been uneven since his return. Tony Gonsolin has struggled mightily. Both rotation anchors had ERAs over beginning with a five during the middle 54 games.

Bobby Miller got an extended look in the rotation and has held his own, leading the team in innings, strikeouts and wins in the middle third of the season. His four quality starts in this period trailed only Kershaw.

Second 54 games: Bullpen Pitcher G W-L Sv-BS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G W-L Sv-BS IP H R/ER HR BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Phillips - 1st 54 21 1-0 7-1 20⅓ 12 4/4 2 5 25 1.77 0.836 2.99 Phillips - 2nd 54 22 0-3 7-1 22⅔ 13 7/7 2 4 22 2.91 0.785 3.13 Graterol - 1st 54 24 2-1 3-1 22⅔ 22 5/5 0 3 18 1.99 1.103 2.10 Graterol - 2nd 54 23 2-1 1-0 23⅓ 20 9/4 3 6 16 1.54 1.114 4.47 Ferguson - 1st 54 22 3-0 2-0 19 17 4/3 0 6 23 1.42 1.211 2.29 Ferguson - 2nd 54 25 2-3 0-1 23 21 11/11 2 13 29 4.30 1.478 4.09 Almonte - 1st 54 24 3-0 --- 23 23 18/18 4 10 20 7.04 1.435 5.37 Almonte - 2nd 54 22 0-1 --- 22 16 9/6 2 11 25 2.45 1.227 3.95 Vesia - 1st 54 13 0-2 --- 10⅓ 23 9/9 1 6 15 7.84 2.806 3.38 Vesia - 2nd 54 23 0-2 1-0 20⅔ 16 11/10 4 8 31 4.35 1.161 4.24 Kelly - 2nd 54 2 0-0 --- 1⅔ 1 0/0 0 2 2 0.00 1.800 4.47 Brasier - 2nd 54 18 2-0 1-0 19 7 3/2 0 7 14 0.95 0.737 2.90 S.Miller - 1st 54 20 1-0 1-0 24 8 7/7 2 16 24 2.63 1.000 4.50 S.Miller - 2nd 54 5 0-0 --- 6 4 1/1 1 2 7 1.50 1.000 4.60 González - 1st 54 14 1-2 --- 14⅔ 9 4/4 1 4 14 2.45 0.886 3.29 González - 2nd 54 11 1-1 --- 9 14 10/10 1 3 8 10.00 1.889 4.60 D. Hudson - 2nd 54 3 0-0 1-0 3 2 0/0 0 3 5 0.00 1.667 2.94 B. Hudson - 2nd 54 2 0-0 --- 3⅔ 6 4/4 0 2 3 9.82 2.182 1.27 Stone - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 2 5 1/1 0 1 3 4.50 3.000 1.77 Bickford - 1st 54 21 1-2 --- 25 27 19/18 3 13 33 6.48 1.600 3.77 Bickford - 2nd 54 15 1-1 --- 17 11 8/6 2 13 15 3.18 1.412 5.33 Bruihl - 1st 54 12 1-0 --- 14⅓ 17 8/8 2 3 13 5.02 1.395 4.13 Bruihl - 2nd 54 8 0-0 --- 10 7 3/3 0 5 6 2.70 1.200 3.87 Jackson - 1st 54 6 0-0 1-0 14⅔ 19 13/13 5 3 13 7.98 1.500 6.36 Jackson - 2nd 54 1 0-0 1-0 3 3 0/0 0 0 3 0.00 1.000 3.27 Robertson - 2nd 54 9 0-1 --- 10⅓ 17 10/7 1 4 13 6.10 2.032 3.17 T. Miller - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 2 3 2/2 0 1 1 9.00 2.000 3.77 Scott - 2nd 54 6 0-0 --- 6 6 6/6 0 4 8 9.00 1.667 3.10 Suero - 1st 54 4 0-0 --- 6⅔ 4 6/6 2 4 7 8.10 1.200 6.89 Cyr - 1st 54 2 0-0 --- 1⅔ 1 0/0 0 0 2 0.00 0.600 0.89 Kolarek - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1⅓ 1 0/0 0 0 2 0.00 0.750 0.27 Covey - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- 4 5 2/2 2 1 3 4.50 1.500 9.04 Reed - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- ⅔ 5 6/6 1 1 1 81.00 9.000 24.29 Williams - 1st 54 1 0-0 --- 1 0 0/0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 3.29 Y. Hernández - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1 1 0/0 0 0 0 0.00 1.000 3.27 Rojas - 2nd 54 1 0-0 --- 1 2 1/1 0 0 0 9.00 2.000 6.27 Totals - 1st 54 186 12-7 14-2 202 192 105/103 25 75 211 4.59 1.322 4.06 Totals - 2nd 54 202 9-13 13-2 206⅔ 176 96/81 18 89 213 3.53 1.282 3.99

While the starters struggled, the Dodgers bullpen helped keep things afloat with a resurgent middle third of the season. Yency Almonte and Alex Vesia have turned things around, and Ryan Brasier has been effective after signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers.

The Dodgers bullpen shaved more than a run off their ERA compared to the first 54 games of the season, though the FIPs are similar.

This was an American League-heavy middle part of the season, with the Dodgers playing more interleague games (28) than against the National League (26). To finish out the season, the Dodgers over the final 54 games play 26 games against their own division, plus 12 more interleague games.

The final third of the year is split evenly with 27 games at home, and 27 on the road.