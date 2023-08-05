August 5: Padres 8, Dodgers 3

Yency Almonte and Caleb Ferguson delivered the Dodgers worst inning of the year, allowing seven runs in the eighth, losing to the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
August 5
Breaking down Padres pitcher Blake Snell
With the Dodgers in San Diego to face the Padres, a closer look at Padres left-hander Blake Snell, who starts Saturday night at Petco Park.
August 4
Dodgers on Deck: August 5 at Padres
The Dodgers and Padres battle in the second game of a four-game weekend series on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
August 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are in San Diego to play the Padres in a four-game wraparound weekend series beginning Friday night at Petco Park.
March 23
8 Dodgers games on Fox or FS1 in 2023
Part of the 2023 Fox Sports schedule of MLB broadcasts include six Dodgers Saturday games exclusively on Fox, plus two more on FS1. More games could be added later.