MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

August 5: Padres 8, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Devin Csigi, and Eric Stephen
Yency Almonte and Caleb Ferguson delivered the Dodgers worst inning of the year, allowing seven runs in the eighth, losing to the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Mar 23, 2023, 12:55pm PDT