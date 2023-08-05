Dodgers Minors: Gavin Stone, Miguel Vargas, Wilman Diaz

Three wins and a close loss for the four Dodgers full-season affiliates on the first Friday in August.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone pitched one of his best games of the season.

Gavin Stone was all sorts of tonight!



He fires 6 scoreless and no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/ZMDFQALjea — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 5, 2023

The ten strikeouts ties a season-high and the six scoreless innings also ties his best in that respect.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Strong performances from a threesome who are trying to get back to Los Angeles in another win for Oklahoma City over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) on Friday.

As noted, Gavin Stone pitched perhaps his best game in the season and both Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch hit well in this game.

Vargas had a pair of doubles and is now hitting .304/.415/.570 with six doubles and five home runs in 19 games. Busch went 3-for-5 with a double and continues to have an impressive line of .319/.428/.598 at Oklahoma City.

Victor Gonzalez pitched a scoreless inning for the second time in August. That might not be enough for a return to Los Angeles as Gonzalez did not pitch well in June and July where he averaged nearly two runners on per inning.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers continued to score lots of runs this week with their 14-7 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins). The Drillers scored nine runs in the first inning and added three in the second to take a 12-3 lead.

After homering on Thursday, Yusniel Diaz followed with a pair of home runs in this game.

Diaz hits his 2nd home run of the game pic.twitter.com/JotvbvO6Mv — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 5, 2023

This was not a game for those in a hurry, the three-hour and thirty four minute contest had a total of 11 different pitchers who combined for 20 walks and 20 strikeouts.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons scored all of their runs before their opponent could score which led to a comfortable win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

The Loons to an 8-0 lead going to the bottom of the sixth before the TinCaps were able to score four runs to make the final score 8-4.

Hyun-il Choi pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings, giving up five hits while striking out three.

Third baseman Luiz Diaz scored four runs and was one of four Loons who had multi-hit games. Diaz, Yeiner Fernandez and Max Hewitt each had two hits and Alex Freeland led the team with three hits in the game.

The Loons did not have an extra-base hit in the game but did collect a total of 13 singles.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes could not hold their one-run lead in another loss to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies). With the bases-loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Quakes pitcher Jonathan Edwards gave up a two-run single to Daniel Amaral that gave the Grizzlies all they needed for the win.

Quakes shortstop Wilman Diaz continues his torrent ability to get hits whenever he puts the ball in play. Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run providing all of the Quakes offense. Diaz also has collected 25 strikeouts in 52 at-bats at Rancho Cucamonga. This means that Diaz has 16 hits in 25 at-bats whenever he doesn’t hit a home run or strikeout for a remarkable .615 BABIP.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles optioned right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan to Oklahoma City

Double-A: Tulsa activated catcher Carson Taylor from 7-day injured list.

High-A: Great Lakes placed catcher Frank Rodriguez on 7-day injured list. Placed shortstop Kenneth Betancourt on temporary inactive list. Outfielder Nick Biddison and pitcher Peter Heubeck promoted to Great Lakes from Rancho Cucamonga.

Friday scores

Saturday schedule