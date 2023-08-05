Dodgers on Deck: August 6 at Padres

For the fifth time in the last three seasons, the Dodgers and Padres will meet on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on ESPN, though in a weird quirk Sunday night’s game isn’t the final game of the weekend series.

The two teams play again on Monday afternoon at Petco Park, which means no late Sunday night travel after an ESPN game, so that’s a plus.

Lance Lynn makes his second start since joining the Dodgers. The veteran right-hander pitched seven innings in a win over the A’s on Tuesday, and was given long enough leash to allow three solo home runs.

Old friend Rich Hill starts for the Padres, after getting traded by the Pirates. San Diego is Hill’s 13th major league team, one shy of Edwin Jackson’s major league record.

The ESPN crew calling the game is Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez, plus reporter Buster Olney.

Game info