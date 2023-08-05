 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Padres Game VIII chat

By Stacie Wheeler
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Dodgers (63-45) and Padres (54-56) clash again Saturday night in San Diego for game two of their four-game series.

Michael Grove (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 4.11 xFIP) starts the game for the Dodgers. The newly acquired Ryan Yarbrough will likely piggyback on Grove’s start. Blake Snell (8-8, 2.50 ERA, 3.60 xFIP) toes the rubber for the Padres who look to even the series.

J.D. Martinez is back in the Dodgers lineup and hitting cleanup.

Starting lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Ballpark: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 5:40 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, FS1 (National)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...