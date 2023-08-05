Dodgers vs. Padres Game VIII chat

The Dodgers (63-45) and Padres (54-56) clash again Saturday night in San Diego for game two of their four-game series.
Michael Grove (2-3, 6.75 ERA, 4.11 xFIP) starts the game for the Dodgers. The newly acquired Ryan Yarbrough will likely piggyback on Grove’s start. Blake Snell (8-8, 2.50 ERA, 3.60 xFIP) toes the rubber for the Padres who look to even the series.
J.D. Martinez is back in the Dodgers lineup and hitting cleanup.
Starting lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/ygTg5lqJWv— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 5, 2023
It's Snellzilla Saturday #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/DM1nGqb9yH— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 5, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Ballpark: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 5:40 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, FS1 (National)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...