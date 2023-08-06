August 6: Dodgers 8, Padres 2

Freddie Freeman and Amed Rosario homered, and Lance Lynn won his second game in a row in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres on Sunday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Jul 21, 2023, 4:42pm PDT
August 6
Dodgers rock Rich Hill, Lance Lynn cruises to beat Padres
August 6
Dodgers vs. Padres Game IX chat
August 6
Michael Grove on IL, Bryan Hudson up from OKC
The Dodgers placed pitcher Michael Grove on the injured list with right lat tightness, and recalled left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 5
Dodgers on Deck: August 6 at Padres
August 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are in San Diego to play the Padres in a four-game wraparound weekend series beginning Friday night at Petco Park.
July 21
Dodgers-Padres on August 6 moved to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’
