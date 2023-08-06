 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

August 6: Dodgers 8, Padres 2

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Freddie Freeman and Amed Rosario homered, and Lance Lynn won his second game in a row in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres on Sunday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Jul 21, 2023, 4:42pm PDT