Dodgers on Deck: August 7 at Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are not done with ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on ESPN. They still have one more game remaining in the four-game weekend wraparound series on Monday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

Tony Gonolin starts for the Dodgers, trying to build off his five-inning, one-run win over the A’s last Wednesday. Monday will be just the fourth time in the last 12 starts that Gonsolin will pitch on four days rest.

Seth Lugo missed a month with a calf strain earlier this season, but since returning from the injured list in June the Padres right-hander has a 3.04 ERA in eight starts, with 50 strikeouts against only eight walks in 47⅓ innings.

