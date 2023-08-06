Michael Grove placed on injured list, Bryan Hudson recalled from Triple-A

The Dodgers on Sunday placed pitcher Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with tightness in his right lat, and recalled left-hander Bryan Hudson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Grove is coming off one of his best outings of the season, striking out four of his five batters faced in a planned opener spot on Saturday night against the Padres, in front of Ryan Yarbrough. Short bursts are likely the best way to use Grove on this Dodgers roster, if at all, as he’s struggled to the tune of a 6.61 ERA and 5.18 xERA in 64 innings.

Grove has the highest ERA by a Dodger in a season of at least 60 innings since Hideo Nomo posted a 8.25 in 84 innings in 2004. But in his two planned short outings — Saturday, plus June 23 against the Astros when he pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth — Grove has pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

This is the third stint with the Dodgers this season for the 26-year-old Hudson, who made his major league debut on June 17. He’s allowed four runs on six hits in 3⅔ innings in the majors this year, with three strikeouts and two walks in his two games.

In Triple-A this season, the 6’7 left-hander has a 2.61 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 41⅓ innings, with a 37.9-percent strikeout rate. That includes a 6.43 ERA in seven games since last getting optioned on July 9. He allowed five runs without recording an out for Oklahoma City against El Paso on July 19, but since then has pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Hudson last pitched on Thursday, pitching a scoreless 10th inning against Round Rock.