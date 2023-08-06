Dodgers rock Rich Hill, Lance Lynn cruises to beat Padres

After a couple of thrilling affairs to open up this rivalry series, the Dodgers and Padres put forth a more lukewarm matchup on Sunday Night Baseball, with the visiting team beating the Friars 8-2.

In a battle of recently acquired veteran starters, the right-hander Lance Lynn followed up on his positive debut with another strong outing, this time against a much better offense.

On the other hand, Rich Hill struggled heavily to put away the Dodgers hitters and ended up allowing the maximum damage he could’ve, with a collection of inopportune hit by pitches, and home runs.

Homers in the first two innings pave the way

It wasn’t long before LA showed that the Saturday loss was behind this team, as they got out in front, with a two-run lead in the first, thanks to a home run from Amed Rosario.

Brought on to punish left-handed pitching, the former Guardian has done just that n a stretch in which the Dodgers see plenty of southpaws.

That home run drove in an extra run, as Freddie Freeman had reached base with a hit by pitch. An inning later, it was Freeman’s turn to go yard, this time driving in both Kiké Hernández, and Miguel Rojas, both on base following not hard-hit, but perfectly placed knocks.

Freddie's homer looks good from every angle. pic.twitter.com/YNxiK34h05 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 6, 2023

Freeman now has a 1.011 OPS on the season, after going 2 for 4, and there are only great things to speak about him.

Lynn continues to eat up innings and deliver strong work

One of the few certainties surrounding Lynn when the Dodgers brought him along was his ability and reliability in eating up innings, and in that, he’s delivered so far.

The veteran has pitched 13 frames in his two starts, which is ever so invaluable, particularly if you can keep your team in these games, which he has.

Lynn allowed, but, a single run against the Friars, striking out six and pitching to the tune of a 1.000 WHIP, which is particularly huge given his susceptibility to the long ball.

Long ball, which was the sole method of scoring for the Padres off the Dodgers starter, with Gary Sánchez going yard for a solo blast in the third. With that, all four runs Lynn has allowed with the Dodgers have come on solo bombs.

The homer came on a hanging curve which just sat there in the upper half of the zone, allowing Sánchez to turn on it.

Notes

With the game in hand in the late innings, Mookie Betts added an insurance run, making this a 7-2 score at the time, with a solo shot which was his 30th on the season. Betts is on pace to break his career-high mark, which he set last season (35).

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Amed Rosario (5), Freddie Freeman (23), Mookie Betts (30); Gary Sánchez (15), Jake Cronenworth (9)

WP — Lance Lynn (8-9): 6 IP, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

LP — Rich Hill (7-11): 3 IP, 4 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Up next

Before heading to Arizona, the Dodgers will wrap up this four-game set with an afternoon duel against these Friars on Monday (1:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, MLB Network). Tony Gonsolin will face the veteran Seth Lugo as the Dodgers look to secure the series victory.