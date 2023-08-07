Freddie Freeman wins National League player of the week

First baseman Freddie Freeman was named the National League player of the week on Monday after blistering the ball against the Oakland A’s and San Diego Padres.

Freeman had 13 hits in 26 at-bats (.500) with two home runs and five doubles, slugging .923. He was also hit by two pitches, good for a .536 on-base percentage. Freeman had four multi-hit games, including a four-hit game and two three-hit games. He also stole three bases, and leads the Dodgers this season with 16 steals, a career high.

That included a three-run home run in Sunday night’s win over the Padres.

He batted 28 times and scored eight times, giving him 31 runs scored in his last 24 games. Freeman has 11 multi-hit games in his last 18, hitting .460/.524/.838 dating back to July 17.

Freeman on the season is hitting .339/.416/.595 with 40 doubles and 23 home runs. He leads the majors in doubles, and leads the National League in total bases (262), extra-base hits (65), OPS+ (169), and wRC+ (172). He’s second in the NL in slugging percentage, OPS (1.011), runs scored (97), and RBI (80),

Freeman is the second Dodger to win player of the week this season, along with Max Muncy for the week of April 17-23. It’s the ninth career player of the week award for Freeman, who also won the honor three times during the 2022 season.