Dodgers minors: Wilman Diaz, Chris Campos, Oklahoma City blowout

Catching up on Sunday in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Wilman Diaz continued his extra-base-hit barrage for Rancho Cucamonga, winning his second straight player of the day. He homered twice in Sunday’s win in Fresno, giving him five extra-base hits over the last three games.

Diaz had three hits, improving his line with the Quakes to .403/.433/.774 in 16 games, including multiple hits in each of his last four contests.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City had one of those games where it’s hard to sort out what’s real and what’s the Pacific Coast League, but they bludgeoned the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

Six of OKC’s nine batters had three hits, and Miguel Vargas had two hits and a walk. Yonny Hernández and Ryan Ward both doubled and walked, which made them the slackers on offense.

Ryan Pepiot allowed two runs in four innings in his fifth start with Oklahoma City, and his first since getting optioned. Victor González earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

Double-A Tulsa

Most of the scoring was done early, but Tulsa allowed three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to drop Sunday’s series finale to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

After scoring four runs in the top of the first, the Drillers trailed after two innings because starter Ben Casparius allowed six runs. In the top of the third, Carson Taylor’s three-run home run gave Tulsa the lead, which they held until the seventh.

Diego Cartaya also homered in the second straight game for Tulsa. Austin Gauthier and Yusniel Díaz had two hits each.

High-A Great Lakes

Truth be told, several Loons hitters could have been player of the day, scoring 13 wins in a rout of the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Jake Vogel homered as part of a three-hit game, and also stole a base. Yeiner Fernandez, the designated hitter on Sunday, reached base five times with three singles and two walks. Griffin Lockwood-Powell, doubled, singled, walked, and drove in three.

Outfielder Nick Biddison spent a month on the injured list with Rancho Cucamonga before getting promoted to High-A on Friday. And he’s joined Great Lakes hitting. He drove in two runs in his Loons debut Friday, and on Sunday he reached base four times with a double, single, and two walks, driving in two runs.

On the mound, Jerming Rosario didn’t start but followed an opener and allowed a solo home run in four innings, striking out four.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Diaz wasn’t alone on offense in the Quakes’ win over the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies). Left fielder Luis Rodriguez also had three hits, including a double and drove in two runs.

Two 2023 draft picks each had three hits. Third baseman Jake Gelof (second round) had an RBI triple in the seventh for his first High-A RBI, and first baseman Joe Vetrano (fifth round) had an RBI double to drive in Gelof.

Jose De Paula walked twice and singled, scoring twice.

Chris Campos didn’t need all the support, as he allowed only one hit and one walk in his four innings, with six strikeouts.

Transaction

Triple-A: The Dodgers called up left-hander Bryan Hudson.

Sunday scores

The week ahead