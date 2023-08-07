 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

August 7: Dodgers 13, Padres 7

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Mookie Betts hit a grand slam in an eight-run fourth inning, the Dodgers’ biggest inning of the year. James Outman tied a career high with four hits and reached base five times in LA’s rout of the Padres on Monday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

5 Total Updates Since
Aug 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT