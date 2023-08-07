August 7: Dodgers 13, Padres 7

Mookie Betts hit a grand slam in an eight-run fourth inning, the Dodgers’ biggest inning of the year. James Outman tied a career high with four hits and reached base five times in LA’s rout of the Padres on Monday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.
Aug 4, 2023, 5:01am PDT
August 7
Dodgers offense overwhelms Padres, lifts Tony Gonsolin
August 7
Dodgers vs. Padres Game X chat
The Dodgers and Padres conclude their four-game series at Petco Park in San Diego.
August 7
Max Muncy back in Dodgers lineup
Dodgers third baseman is back in the starting lineup on Monday in San Diego, as the designated hitter in the series finale against the Padres, after missing three games with a left wrist contusion stemming from getting hit by a pitch.
August 6
Dodgers on Deck: August 7 at Padres
The Dodgers and Padres finish off a four-game series on Monday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.
August 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are in San Diego to play the Padres in a four-game wraparound weekend series beginning Friday night at Petco Park.