Dodgers vs. Padres Game X chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: NLDS-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers finish off their four-game series in San Diego with a Monday afternoon game against the Padres.

Tony Gonsolin is on the mound, against Seth Lugo.

Max Muncy is starting at designated hitter in his first game since getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch on Thursday.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • Ballpark: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 1:10 p.m.
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

