Dodgers vs. Padres Game X chat

The Dodgers finish off their four-game series in San Diego with a Monday afternoon game against the Padres.
Tony Gonsolin is on the mound, against Seth Lugo.
Max Muncy is starting at designated hitter in his first game since getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch on Thursday.
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/ybpgBcGUUE— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 7, 2023
Monday matchup.#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/LN0sKI3x80— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 7, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Padres
- Ballpark: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 1:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
