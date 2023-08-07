Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn, Walker Buehler, Jon Rahm

Clayton Kershaw pitched a bullpen session on Sunday in preparation for joining the Dodgers rotation this week, with the only thing left to decide is what day he starts.

From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register:

Coming off the Injured List and rejoining the rotation is next. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the plan is for Kershaw to make his first start since June 27 “some time in the middle of the week.” “We’ve got to figure out this rotation for Arizona, for Colorado and talk through it,” Roberts said. “But now I feel good in saying for him to make a start this week is most likely going to happen.”

Whether Kershaw starts Wednesday in Phoenix or Thursday in Los Angeles, it will be more than six weeks since his last start, on June 27 against the Rockies, sidelined on the injured list with shoulder soreness.

Lance Lynn has won both of his starts since getting traded to the Dodgers, including allowing just one home run in six innings on Sunday night in San Diego.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic wrote about the various types of fastballs Lynn throws, which prompted assistant pitching coach Connor McGuiness to say, “You don’t know if it’s cutting, sinking, riding.”

Walker Buehler threw a bullpen session on Friday, at Titleist Performance Institute in Oceanside, the latest step on his attempt to return from Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair.

During part of Buehler’s throwing session, current Masters champion Jon Rahm stood in the batters box against him, getting the feel what it’s like to face a major league pitcher.