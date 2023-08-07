Max Muncy returns to Dodgers lineup after missing 3 games with wrist contusion

Max Muncy is back in the Dodgers lineup in Monday afternoon’s series finale against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. Muncy is batting cleanup as the designated hitter in his first game since Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Muncy was hit by a 91.3-mph fastball from A’s left-hander JP Sears on his left wrist in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 8-2 win over Oakland on Thursday. He remained in the game for one more inning on defense at third base before exiting with a wrist contusion. Muncy didn’t play in any of the first three games against the Padres in San Diego, and told Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register that nothing in the wrist is broken:

Muncy said he has had multiple examinations to make sure there is not a small fracture in the wrist that might have been undetected. All have come back negative. “It hit me in a terrible spot,” Muncy said. “It kind of locked up my wrist for two days. Now it’s about pain control.”

J.D. Martinez gets a planned rest day Monday after starting the previous two games. Martinez also pinch-hit on Friday night, drawing a walk in the Dodgers’ winning eighth-inning rally. Martinez missed essentially six and nearly seven full games in the last two weeks with an injury that caused tightness in his groin and hamstring.

Dave Roberts mentioned on the homestand that the Dodgers will be mindful of Martinez in day games, as he was sratched on consecutive Sundays with the injury.

On the season, Martinez is hitting .204/.283/.484 in 26 day games, compared to .281/.323/.585 in night games.