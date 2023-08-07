Dodgers on Deck: August 8 at Diamondbacks

The Dodgers divisional road trip moves on with two games against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix beginning Tuesday night at Chase Field.

Julio Urías starts the opener for the Dodgers, on four days rest after he pitched five scoreless innings to beat the A’s at home last Thursday. There was some question to how long Urías might last in that start, because he was pushed back a few days and was dealing with a left finger issue.

Urías over his last two starts has allowed three runs in 11 innings, both Dodgers wins.

Rookie Brandon Pfaadt starts for Arizona, making his 10th major league start. The right-hander is 0-5 with a 7.11 ERA and 5.35 xERA so far for the D-backs, though he’s coming off his best start of the season, striking out seven with only one run allowed over seven innings last Thursday in San Francisco.

Over his last three starts, Pfaadt has a 3.38 ERA with 16 strikeouts and two walks over 18⅔ innings.

The Diamondbacks return home after losing their last six games on a road trip. Arizona has lost 14 of its last 17 games.

Freddie Freeman, who has 11 multi-hit affairs in his last 18 games, is a career .376/.436/.688 hitter at Chase Field with 12 home runs and 21 doubles in 46 games. That includes eight hits in 17 at-bats (.471) with three doubles and a home run when the Dodgers were last in Phoenix for four games from April 6-9.

Game info