Dodgers offense overwhelms Padres, lifts Tony Gonsolin

There aren’t many obstacles this Dodgers offense can’t overcome. Monday was just another example, when an eight-run fourth inning and many more runs after that erased a nightmare inning by Tony Gonsolin in a 13-7 win over the Padres on Monday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

Eight runs are the most scored in one inning by the Dodgers this season, one more than their fifth-inning tally on April 3 against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

There were RBI doubles by David Peralta and Jason Heyward, the latter plating two. Two Dodgers walked in the inning, and three more singled, the last of which was a bloop by Miguel Rojas into no man’s land in short left field, beyond the outstretched glove of shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Mookie Betts concluded the scoring with a boom, slamming a 3-0 pitch by Seth Lugo into the left field seats for a grand slam.

MOOKIE GRAND SLAM? QUE PADRE. pic.twitter.com/HmF6PFbA3L — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 7, 2023

Betts’ 31st home run of the season was the first of his career on a 3-0 count, and just the eighth time he’s ever swung at a 3-0 pitch. This was Betts’ first career hit when swinging at a 3-0 pitch.

The blast was the Dodgers’ 11th grand slam this season, most in the majors, and tied their franchise record set in 2021.

The eight-run fourth immediately washed away the terrible taste of the bottom of the third inning, in which Tony Gonsolin was hit hard by the Padres.

A leadoff walk was followed by four consecutive hits, including a two-run home run by catcher Luis Campusano and a two-run double by Fernando Tatis Jr., then a sacrifice fly to complete the five-run frame. Gonsolin allowed eight batted balls in the inning, with six exit velocities over 100 mph and another at 97.6 mph.

It’s the latest rough day in a season full of them for Gonsolin, who has allowed at least four runs in seven of his last nine starts.

He missed the first four weeks of the season with a left ankle sprain, and at times this year has been limited by slow recovery in between starts, like when the Dodgers on June 11 in Philadelphia opted for a bullpen game rather than start Gonsolin on four days rest.

“For various reasons, we’ve managed him as far as the workload,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in San Diego before Monday’s game, as shown on SportsNet LA. “Given where we’re at, his track record of accomplishments, he’s put himself in that category of you’ve got to be dependable, you’ve got to go deeper. I have to kind of loosen the reins at times.”

When asked for specifics on why Gonsolin’s workload has been managed this season, Roberts was vague, which has been consistent with most of this season.

“I’m not going to get into all of it, but it’s more physical,” Roberts said, again per SportsNet LA.

But what could have been another nightmare start for Gonsolin on Monday instead got a pick-me-up by a dynamic Dodgers offense, which not only scored eight runs in the fourth but added five more in the sixth inning. The Dodgers have scored at least seven runs six times in their last seven games, and since the All-Star break are averaging 6.5 runs per game.

Now pitching with a lead, Gonsolin added scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth. He allowed another run in the sixth but also completed the inning, completing six innings for the first time in a month.

Despite allowing six runs in those six innings, there were positives Gonsolin could take away from this one. Thanks in large part to the Dodgers offense.

Notes

Monday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (31), Kiké Hernández (7); Luis Campusano 2 (4)

WP — Tony Gonsolin (7-4): 6 IP, 9 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

LP — Seth Lugo (4-6): 3⅓ IP, 8 hits, 8 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers move to Phoenix to finish off the road trip, beginning Monday night (6:40 p.m. PT; SportsNet LA, MLB Network) with Julio Urías on the mound. Rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt starts for the Diamondbacks.