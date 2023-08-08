Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers finish off the road trip with a brief two-game series against the Diamondbacks, marking their final visit to Chase Field in Phoenix during this regular season.

It might be the final visit there at all this year considering how poorly Arizona has played for the last month or so. The Diamondbacks after play on July 1 had a 50-34 record, second-best in the National League and three games up on the Dodgers in the NL West.

But since then, the D-backs have lost 22 of 29 games, the worst record in baseball, allowing the most runs in MLB (5.55 per game) and scored the second-fewest (3.55), ahead of only the Giants.

Our fiends at AZ Snake Pit have more on the D-backs’ downward spiral.

Now Arizona is in a distant third place in the NL West, nine games back of the Dodgers and just one game over .500, though still within range of a wild card spot while currently on the outside looking in.

The D-backs won five of eight games against the Dodgers in the first two weekends of the season, including scoring at will in taking three out of four at Chase Field from April 6-9, a harbinger of the troubles to come for the Dodgers pitching staff this season.

Dodgers vs. D-backs schedule

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Brandon Pfaadt

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Merrill Kelly

SportsNet LA