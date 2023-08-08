August 8: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings and the Dodgers held on to beat the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Aug 7, 2023, 12:45pm PDT
August 8
Hot-hand is the winning hand as Dodgers hold on to beat D-backs
Freddie Freeman had another one of his many three-hit games, helping the Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks on the road. Julio Urías did his part as well, with six scoreless innings
August 8
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game IX chat
August 8
Martinez scratched again with groin & hamstring tightness
Dodgers designated hitter was scratched from the starting lineup with tightness in his left hamstring and groin, an issue that has plagued the slugger for the last two and a half weeks.
August 8
Fresh arm swap in the Dodgers bullpen
The Dodgers recalled Victor González from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and optioned fellow left-handed pitcher Bryan Hudson.
August 8
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers are in Phoenix to play the Diamondbacks in a brief two-game series beginning Tuesday night at Chase Field.
August 7
Dodgers on Deck: August 8 at D-backs
The Dodgers head to Arizona to face the reeling Diamondbacks at Chase Field, with the D-backs having lost six in a row and 14 of their last 17 games. Julio Urías starts the opener Tuesday night for Los Angeles, against rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.