Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

August 8: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Julio Urías pitched six scoreless innings and the Dodgers held on to beat the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 7, 2023, 12:45pm PDT