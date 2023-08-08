Dodgers on Deck: August 9 at Diamondbacks

Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers in the finale of their road trip, on the mound Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Miller is coming off the shortest start of his young career, getting pulled with two outs in the fourth inning against the Padres in San Diego. He only allowed one earned run, and two runs total, but worked through traffic all night, with eight of his 18 batters faced hitting with a runner in scoring position.

On the season, Miller has a 4.26 ERA and 3.65 xERA in 12 starts. The rookie led the Dodgers in both innings and strikeouts during the middle third of the season, a stabilizing force in a rotation mostly defined by chaos this season.

This will be Miller’s first start against the D-backs.

Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona, coming off a nine-strikeout performance last Friday in Minnesota, allowing two runs in six innings to the Twins. Kelly has a 3.21 ERA in 19 starts this season for the D-backs.

In both starts against the Dodgers in the first week and a half this season, Kelly had four walks and four strikeouts. One was in 3⅔ scoreless innings at Dodger Stadium. In the other game, in Phoenix, he allowed four runs (two earned) in 5⅔ in a loss. That latter game, on April 6, was the only one of four games the Dodgers won in that series at Chase Field.

Game info