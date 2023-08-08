Gavin Stone, Yusniel Díaz, Wilman Diaz win player of the week honors

Three Dodgers minor leaguers won weekly honors in their respective leagues, announced on Monday. Gavin Stone was named Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Yusniel Díaz of Double-A Tulsa was player of the week in the Texas League, and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga infielder Wilman Diaz was player of the week in the California League.

Stone had his best start of the year on Friday, striking out 10 in six scoreless, hitless innings against Round Rock. He only walked two, and got nine swinging strikes on the changeup alone.

Gavin Stone was all sorts of tonight!



He fires 6 scoreless and no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/ZMDFQALjea — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 5, 2023

It’s been a trying year for Stone, who made his major league debut on May 3 but was tattooed in the majors, allowing 18 runs (17 earned) on 28 hits in 12 innings in his four games with the Dodgers. But since getting optioned on July 5, Stone is on his best stretch of the season with a 2.67 ERA in five starts, with 31 strikeouts and seven walks in 27 innings.

Yusniel Diaz homered in three straight games last week to Tulsa on the road against Wichita, and during the six-game series drove in nine runs with his four home runs and two doubles, hitting .435/.517/1.044.

Diaz, who has a seven-game hit streak, had 10 hits and scored seven runs last week.

Just like THAT!



Yusniel Diaz hits his 10TH HOME RUN of the season⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ojcObG6Lng — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) August 6, 2023

Wilman Diaz has been a hitting machine since joining Rancho Cucamonga on July 18, hitting over .400 in his first 16 games in High-A. The 19-year-old infielder, who has played second base, shortstop, and third base with the Quakes, was hitless in his his first game last week in Fresno, then had four multi-hit games in a row.

For the week, Diaz had 12 hits in 21 at-bats with four home runs and a triple, hitting .571/.571/1.238 with six runs scored in five games. He had four hits on Saturday, finishing a double shy of the cycle.