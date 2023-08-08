Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Blake Treinen, James Outman, Bobby Miller

Tony Gonsolin had a rough fifth inning Monday but hung on to get through six innings and, thanks to the Dodgers scorching-hot offense, picked up an improbable win despite allowing six runs.

Gonsolin, missed the first four weeks with an ankle sprain, has a 4.42 ERA in 18 starts this season, more than double his ERA during his All-Star season. His ERA is 6.89 over his last nine starts. Gonsolin is battling some physical issue, but one neither he nor the team is willing to divulge. From Fabian Ardaya’s notes column at The Athletic:

The club, Roberts acknowledged, has had to “manage” Gonsolin this season. Roberts implied that the guardrails have been because Gonsolin has been dealing with something physically, but added “I’m not going to get into all of it.” Gonsolin confirmed he had been managing something but wouldn’t go into detail.

With the Dodgers in Arizona for two days to play the Diamondbacks, it gives the team a chance to check in with various injured players rehabbing in Arizona. As for Walker Buehler, he’s expected to face hitters at some point this week, the latest step toward a potential September return.

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register caught up with general manager Brandon Gomes about a few more pitchers, Blake Treinen and J.P. Feyereisen, both of whom are on the 60-day injured list:

Treinen is still a possibility to pitch for the Dodgers before the end of this season, Gomes said. Feyereisen is less so. Like Treinen, Feyereisen had major shoulder surgery last winter. According to Gomes, though, Feyereisen had a setback in his recovery recently and had to slow down his throwing program.

James Outman had four hits and reached base five times in Monday’s win in San Diego, and has turned things around at the plate after slumping in May and June. Bobby Miller led the Dodgers in innings pitched and strikeouts over the middle third of the season.

Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times wrote about the pair, the two rookies who have shown lasting power this season. On Miller: