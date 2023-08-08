MLB postseason schedule: Wild card, NLDS, NLCS & World Series dates

Major League Baseball unveiled the 2023 postseason schedule on Tuesday, with the wild card round kicking things off on Tuesday, October 3 and both leagues’ division series beginning on Saturday, October 7.
Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, October 27, with Game 7 scheduled for Saturday, November 4, if necessary.
The ESPN cadre of networks will televise all four wild card series, each best-of-three, which are bunched together over three days, from October 3-5, with all (potentially) three games in the ballpark of the higher seed.
Under the old single-game wild card format, the American League and National League would play the wild card games on different days, and the division series would start two days later, such that both the division series and league championship series were staggered, limiting (in as much as possible) the days with no baseball in October.
But with the wild card series in both leagues played in the same three days, that staggering comes in the first weekend of the division series. Both NLDS have off days between Games 1 and 2, in addition to the potentially two travel off days.
2023 NLDS schedule
|Game
|Date
|TV
|Game
|Date
|TV
|1
|Sat, Oct 7
|TBS
|2
|Mon, Oct 9
|TBS
|3
|Wed, Oct 11
|TBS
|4*
|Thu, Oct 12
|TBS
|5*
|Sat, Oct 14
|TBS
2023 ALDS schedule
|Game
|Date
|TV
|Game
|Date
|TV
|1
|Sat, Oct 7
|Fox/FS1
|2
|Sun, Oct 8
|Fox/FS1
|3
|Tue, Oct 10
|Fox/FS1
|4*
|Wed, Oct 11
|Fox/FS1
|5*
|Fri, Oct 13
|Fox/FS1
Last year, because of the three extra days added to the back end of the regular season after the lockout, the division series was truncated, with no travel day between Games 4 and 5. The Dodgers got around this problem by having several off days after Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego.
TBS has the National League Division Series and NL Championship Series this year, with Fox and FS1 broadcasting the American League. The NLCS starts on Monday, October 16, and if it goes the distance would end with Game 7 on Tuesday, October 24.
2023 NLCS schedule
|Game
|Date
|TV
|Game
|Date
|TV
|1
|Mon, Oct 16
|TBS
|2
|Tue, Oct 17
|TBS
|3
|Thu, Oct 19
|TBS
|4
|Fri, Oct 20
|TBS
|5*
|Sat, Oct 21
|TBS
|6*
|Mon, Oct 23
|TBS
|7*
|Tue, Oct 24
|TBS
2023 ALCS schedule
|Game
|Date
|TV
|Game
|Date
|TV
|1
|Sun, Oct 15
|Fox/FS1
|2
|Mon, Oct 16
|Fox/FS1
|3
|Wed, Oct 18
|Fox/FS1
|4
|Thu, Oct 19
|Fox/FS1
|5*
|Fri, Oct 20
|Fox/FS1
|6*
|Sun, Oct 22
|Fox/FS1
|7*
|Mon, Oct 23
|Fox/FS1
Fox will televise the World Series, with Joe Davis set for his second Fall Classic behind the mic, along with John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and the rest of the Fox crew. The World Series begins on Friday, October 27, with the potential for three November games, culminating in Game 7 on Saturday, November 4.
2023 World Series schedule
|Game
|Date
|TV
|Game
|Date
|TV
|1
|Fri, Oct 27
|Fox
|2
|Sat, Oct 28
|Fox
|3
|Mon, Oct 30
|Fox
|4
|Tue, Oct 31
|Fox
|5*
|Wed, Nov 1
|Fox
|6*
|Fri, Nov 3
|Fox
|7*
|Sat, Nov 4
|Fox
