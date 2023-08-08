Dodgers swap left-handers in the bullpen: Victor González back, Bryan Hudson optioned

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of the two-game series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, calling up Victor González and optioning Bryan Hudson to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

It’s a swap of left-handers in the bullpen, and also adding a fresh arm, as Hudson pitched the final two innings of Monday’s blowout win in San Diego, throwing 30 pitches against the Padres.

This is the second major league stint this season for González, who has a 5.32 ERA and 3.98 xERA in 25 games with the Dodgers, with 22 strikeouts and seven walks in 23⅔ innings. Since last getting optioned on July 3, González had a 3.48 ERA in 10⅓ innings for Oklahoma City, but also more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven).

He last pitched on Sunday for Oklahoma City, throwing a perfect eighth inning against Round Rock, throwing eight pitches.

Hudson has been optioned three times since making his major league debut in June. In three games with the Dodgers, the 26-year-old left-hander allowed five runs in 5⅔ innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.