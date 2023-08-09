August 9: Dodgers 2, Diamondbacks 0

Bobby Miller pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in the majors, and David Peralta delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Dodgers shutout D-backs to cap 5-1 road trip
David Peralta delivered on his second bases loaded opportunity, and helped the Dodgers win, with a two-run single. On the pitching side of things, Bobby Miller delivered six shutout frames
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game X chat
The Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers are in Phoenix to play the Diamondbacks in a brief two-game series beginning Tuesday night at Chase Field.