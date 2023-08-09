Dodgers minors: Yusniel Díaz, Michael Busch, Diego Cartaya

Tulsa was the only full-season Dodgers affiliate to complete its comeback on Tuesday.

Player of the day

Yusniel Díaz reached base four times with two singles, a double, and a walk in Tulsa’s comeback win on Tuesday. He drove in the first run of a five-run fifth with an RBI single and later scored in the inning, one of two runs Díaz scored on the night.

Díaz on Monday won Texas League player of the week by hitting .435/.517/1.044 with four home runs.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

A seven-run third inning ended starter Mike Montgomery’s day, and created a hole too deep for Oklahoma City to climb out of in a loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners).

Three-run home runs by David Dahl and Michael Busch did the heavy lifting in Oklahoma City’s attempted comeback, and Dahl even added second, solo, homer as well. But they lost by three.

Double-A Tulsa

A five-run fifth fueled the Drillers’ comeback win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (D-backs).

Imanol Vargas hit a three-run home run in that fifth inning. Diego Cartaya also homered in the game, and added an RBI single and threw out a runner trying to steal second base.

Braydon Fisher struck out four in two perfect innings, covering the sixth and seventh.

High-A Great Lakes

Starter Ronan Kopp struck out six but got burned by a three-run home run in Great Lakes’ loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers).

Third baseman Taylor Young homered, doubled, and drove in three for the Loons.

Loons catcher Dalton Rushing struck out in three of his four at-bats on Tuesday, running his hitless skid to 33 at-bats, with 15 strikeouts. During that stretch he’s also walked five times and been hit by five pitches. Since returning from a concussion on June 23, Rushing is hitting .151/.347/.258 with a 27.3-percent strikeout rate in 121 plate appearances.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Five runs in the first inning put the Quakes too far behind in a loss to the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels).

Gabe Emmett allowed five runs in the first inning, all unearned, and left with just two outs in the frame. One of Emmett’s two outs record was a strikeout of Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who is rehabbing with Inland Empire.

Center fielder Dylan Campbell, drafted this year by the Dodgers just after the fourth round (compensation for losing Tyler Anderson in free agency), hit a two-run single in his first at-bat with the Quakes, in the second inning.

Fellow 2023 draft pick Joe Vetrano (fifth round) had a two-run single in the eighth, and 10th-rounder Sam Mongelli drove in a run in the ninth to pull Rancho Cucamonga within one, but that was it.

Josue De Paula had two hits for the Quakes and stole a base.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-hander Victor González was recalled to the Dodgers, and left-hander Bryan Hudson was optioned to Oklahoma City. Outfielder Steven Duggar was placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to Monday. Corner man Justin Yurchak was activated after a week on the development list. Same for catcher David Freitas, who was on the development list for two weeks.

Double-A: Third baseman Luis Yanel Diaz was promoted to Tulsa after hitting .265/.322/.419 with 24 extra-base hits and a 108 wRC+ in 72 games for Great Lakes. Catcher Wladimir Chalo was placed on the development list.

High-A: Infielder Kenneth Betancourt was back for the Loons after four games on the temporary inactive list.

Low-A: Two more 2023 draft picks joined the Quakes — outfielder Dylan Campbell and pitcher Noah Ruen (12th round). Another pick this year, shortstop Jordan Thompson (15th round) was placed on the injured list.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule