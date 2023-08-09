Dodgers on Deck: August 10 vs. Rockies

For the first time in 44 days, Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound for the Dodgers, who open a homestand on Thursday night against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw has missed the last six weeks with shoulder soreness and inflammation, the extent of which has been elusive other than it has sidelined the Dodgers best pitcher since the end of June.

When Kershaw went on the injured list on July 3, he ranked third in the National League in ERA (2.55), fifth in strikeout rate (27.7 percent) and was tied for the lead with 10 wins.

Ty Blach starts for the Rockies, looking to continue his 3.27 career ERA against Los Angeles in 71⅔ innings. The bulk of Blach’s runs allowed to the Dodgers came in one start and one relief appearance in 2019, but in his career has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his eight career starts against the Dodgers.

Both starting pitchers have dominated this opponent at Dodger Stadium, Blach to the tune of a 1.16 ERA in 23⅓ innings and Kershaw with his 1.81 ERA in 22 home starts against the Rockies, including a no-hitter in 2014.

The Dodgers have won four of five games against the Rockies this season, outscoring Colorado 45-18. They won both games against them on April 3-4 in Los Angeles.

Game info