Dodgers minors: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, Yusniel Díaz, Taylor Young

Catching up on Thursday night in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr struck out six in six strong innings for Tulsa, keeping Arkansas off the board after a solo home run in the first inning.

Tonight's @918chiro Player of the Game goes to Orlando Ortiz-Mayr!



Here was his final line ⬇️

6 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 1 BB | 6 K pic.twitter.com/dNjzcJPScC — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 1, 2023

Six innings matches Ortiz-Mayr’s career high, also done on July 5 in his Double-A debut. The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last three starts.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Five walks and two wild pitches fueled a three-run seventh inning that gave Oklahoma City a win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

It was a bullpen game of sorts for OKC, with opener Bryan Hudson pitching two scoreless innings and Kyle Hurt following with three innings.

Jimmy Nelson struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Ryan Ward hit a solo home run for Oklahoma City.

Double-A Tulsa

Ortiz-Mayr got the lead back thanks to solo home runs from Kody Hoese and Yusniel Díaz in Tulsa’s win over the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners).

Díaz in August hit .390/.488/.720 with nine home runs and 30 RBI.

High-A Great Lakes

In a game that featured three total runs, the Loons only scored one of them in a loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds).

The lone run for Great Lakes came in the first inning, when second baseman Taylor Young walked, stole second base, then advanced to third on a passed ball. Yeiner Fernandez brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

Young has 53 stolen bases this season, which leads the Midwest League and is tops in the Dodgers minors. He has 13 steals in his last 16 games.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Thayron Liranzo and Wilman Diaz each homered for the Quakes, but four runs in the sixth and one in the eighth gave the Stockton Ports (A’s) the win over Rancho Cucamonga.

Patrick Copen had a wild Low-A debut. He loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk in the first inning, but escaped with a strikeout and a ground out. The Dodgers’ seventh-round draft pick this year then walked two more with one out in the second, ending his night. Both walks were stranded by Livan Reinoso.

Transactions

Double-A: Missed this Wednesday, but Diego Cartaya was placed on the developmental list. Catcher Hamlet Marte was activated.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule