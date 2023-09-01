Dodgers activate Jonny DeLuca off injured list, option him to Triple-A

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers made one other roster move Thursday, aside from activating reliever Shelby Miller from the injured list. They also activated outfielder Jonny DeLuca from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

DeLuca was on the injured list with a right-hamstring strain since July 26, and played five games for Oklahoma City on a minor league rehab assignment. DeLuca had five hits in 15 at-bats, including at least one extra-base hit in each of his last three games, totaling two doubles, a triple, and a home run.

DeLuca was on the injured list for five weeks, totaling 32 games.

In two stints in the majors this season, DeLuca hit .262/.311/.329 with two home runs in in 24 games. He started five games in center field, four in left field, and once in right field.

Before his major league debut on June 7 in Cincinnati, DeLuca hit a combined .292/.378/.574 with 14 home runs and 37 RBI in 49 games.