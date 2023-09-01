Dodgers September call-ups are Kolten Wong and Emmet Sheehan

LOS ANGELES — Major league active roster limits expanded from 26 to 28 players on Friday, the first day of September. The Dodgers added veteran infielder Kolten Wong and rookie pitcher Emmet Sheehan, the latter who will figure in Dodgers pitching plans on Saturday.

Wong signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on August 9, and played a total of five games between the Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Oklahoma City. With the latter, Wong had seven hits in 13 at-bats with two doubles and a home run, most recently playing Tuesday.

The Mariners released Wong on August 3 after a terrible four months in Seattle, hitting .165/.247/.227 with a 35 wRC+ in 216 plate appearances. Wong was above average offensively the previous two seasons in Milwaukee, and for his first nine full seasons (2014-22) averaged 2.2 fWAR per year and a 102 wRC+.

A two-time Gold Glove Award winner at second base with the Cardinals in 2019-20, Wong in all five games in the minors with the Dodgers played shortstop, a position he’s played all of one inning at in the majors (last year with the Brewers). In September, he’ll join the Dodgers’ group of multi-positional infielders, including Kiké Hernández, Amed Rosario, Chris Taylor, and yes, Mookie Betts.

Wong is wearing number 25, which was worn by Trayce Thompson earlier in the season.

To make room for Wong on the 40-man roster, Yonny Hernández was sent outright to Triple-A, which means he already cleared waivers. The utility infielder played sparingly in his two major league stints with the Dodgers this season, collecting three hits in 22 at-bats, including a double and four walks in his 14 games, driving in four while hitting .136/.231/.182.

The 25-year-old Hernández started three games at third base and once at second, and even pitched an inning on July 2 in Kansas City. In Triple-A Oklahoma City, the switch-hitting Hernández played mostly shortstop, hitting .252/.407/.363 with a 100 wRC+.

The Dodgers acquired Hernández from the A’s for cash considerations on December 15.

Sheehan was called up after a month in Oklahoma City, where he pitched sparingly with a 5.59 ERA in three games, with five of his six earned runs allowed coming in his last start last Saturday. Sheehan, like Michael Grove in 2022, had the rare career trajectory of making his major league debut before pitching in Triple-A.

In eight games with the Dodgers, Sheehan had a 5.63 ERA, 30 strikeouts and 18 walks in 38⅓ innings. He bookended his first major league stint with six scoreless, hitless innings in his debut on June 16 and a four-inning save on August 4.

Between the majors and minors this season, Sheehan has logged a total of 101⅓ innings. He pitched 88⅓ innings in 2022 in the minors and Arizona Fall League, so whatever his odometer ends at this season it won’t be too big of a jump over last year.