Dodgers on Deck: September 2 vs. Braves

The Dodgers and Braves are back at it for the third game of their weekend showdown series on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. Atlanta has won the first two games of the series, hitting three home runs each off of starting pitchers Lance Lynn and Julio Urías.

This game will be a group effort on the mound for the Dodgers, who called up pitcher Emmet Sheehan on Friday when active rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players.

Since getting optioned on August 4, Sheehan only pitched in three games for Triple-A Oklahoma City, with a pair of four-inning outings before allowing five runs in only 1... innings a week ago Saturday.

Bryce Elder has emerged from the Braves’ vast stable of young pitching, the 24-year-old right-hander having a breakout year with a 3.50 ERA in 26 starts, though he does have a 5.79 ERA over his last nine starts, allowing four or more earned runs five times during that span.

Elder pitched wonderfully against the Dodgers on May 24 in Atlanta, allowing only one run in six innings, with six strikeouts. He got a no-decision in a game the Braves eventually won.

Game info