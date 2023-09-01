Dodgers vs. Braves Game V chat

The Dodgers (83-50) and Braves (88-45) clash again Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Braves edged out the Dodgers 8-7 in the series opener, but the L.A. offense nearly came back to overcome a disappointing Lance Lynn start.

It’s a battle of the lefty aces when Julio Urías (11-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.79 HR/9) takes on Max Fried (5-1, 2.85 ERA, 8.89 K/9) in the second game of four between the two best teams in the NL.

