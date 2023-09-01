Dodgers vs. Braves Game V chat

The Dodgers (83-50) and Braves (88-45) clash again Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Braves edged out the Dodgers 8-7 in the series opener, but the L.A. offense nearly came back to overcome a disappointing Lance Lynn start.
It’s a battle of the lefty aces when Julio Urías (11-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.79 HR/9) takes on Max Fried (5-1, 2.85 ERA, 8.89 K/9) in the second game of four between the two best teams in the NL.
Lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Braves: pic.twitter.com/9ro32Wp7Wt— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 1, 2023
Fried on Friday #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/7n2v2hFqyd— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Braves
- Ballpark: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m.
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
