Julio Urías is second straight Dodgers starter to be rocked by Braves

We know the Braves are very good this season. Lance Lynn and Julio Urías were not good in their two starts for the Dodgers against Atlanta this series, making the Braves look even better. The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the series on Friday night at Dodger Stadium with a 6-3 win.

Julio Urías has been plagued by the home run ball this year. It wasn’t a surprise when the team that hits the most homers in the league took advantage. The Braves offense jumped on Urías for four home runs in four straight innings. While the Braves got to Urías, the Dodgers’ bats only mustered three hits off Fried over seven scoreless innings.

The Braves started their string of solo shots in the second inning when Travis d’Arnaud homered off Urías to make it 1-0.

Urías continued to struggle in the frame when he walked Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia doubled. Rosario apparently felt froggy and got caught in an aggressive attempt to steal home. Urías threw a perfect strike when needed to mow down Rosario at home.

Ronald Acuña Jr. opened the third inning with a solo home run over James Outman’s head and over the center field wall to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

On the flip side, Fried was carving through the Dodgers’ lineup with six strikeouts in the first three innings.

Marcell Ozuna hit the third solo home run of the night off Urías in the third.

The Braves’ offense kept pouring it on Urías in the fifth with four base hits and two more runs to make it 5-0.

One of the best scoring opportunities the Dodgers’ offense had was in the bottom of the seventh when they had Fried on the ropes with two on and two outs. Max Muncy grounded out to third to strand two runners and squash any hope of scoring.

Atlanta did not relent and tacked on a sixth run on three straight hits against reliever Gus Varland in the eighth.

Things got a bit interesting with two outs in the home half of the eighth when Kolten Wong crushed a three-run home run in his Dodger debut off Atlanta reliever Pierce Johnson to cut the lead in half 6-3.

First Dodger at-bat for Kolten Wong? Homer. pic.twitter.com/vjsD1BkWCE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 2, 2023

That would be all the runs the Dodgers scored on the night.

Round 2 goes to the Braves.

Friday particulars

Home runs: Travis d’Arnaud (10), Ronald Acuña Jr. (31), Marcell Ozuna (32), Kolten Wong (3)

WP — Max Fried (5-1): 7 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts

LP — Julio Urías (11-8): 5 IP, 9 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

S — Yates (3): 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Up next

It will be a bullpen game for the Dodgers Saturday night in the third installment of the series. Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.50 ERA, 2.95 BB/9) gets the start for the Braves as they go for the series win. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on SportsNet LA.