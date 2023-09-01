September 1: Braves 6, Dodgers 3

Julio Urías got torched for five runs and three home runs, and Max Fried pitched seven scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ second straight win over the Braves on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 31, 2023, 5:01am PDT
September 1
Julio Urías is second straight Dodgers starter to be rocked by Braves
Another late comeback falls short
September 1
Dodgers September call-ups are Kolten Wong & Emmet Sheehan
The Dodgers called up infielder Kolten Wong and pitcher Emmet Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City on September 1, the first day of expanded active roster limits. Yonny Hernández was outrighted to Triple-A.
August 31
Dodgers on Deck: September 1 vs. Braves
Julio Urías and the Dodgers take on Max Fried and the Braves on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 31
Dodgers vs. Braves series info
The Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves for four games in a weekend battle at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles of the two best teams in the National League.