 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

September 1: Braves 6, Dodgers 3

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
/ new

Julio Urías got torched for five runs and three home runs, and Max Fried pitched seven scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ second straight win over the Braves on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

5 Total Updates Since
Aug 31, 2023, 5:01am PDT