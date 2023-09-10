September 10: Dodgers 7, Nationals 3

The Dodgers pounded out 14 hits to beat the Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 8, 2023, 5:01am PDT
-
September 10
Dodgers hit parade beats Nationals for rainy series win
The Dodgers pounded out 14 hits and beat the Nationals on Sunday in yet another game delayed by rain at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
-
September 10
Dodgers & Nats delayed by rain for the 3rd time in 3 days
The Dodgers and Nationals are delayed by rain on Sunday, halted in the fifth inning, the third consecutive day these two teams have been delayed by bad weather.
-
September 10
David Peralta HBP on left elbow, X-rays negative
Dodgers outfielder David Peralta was hit by a pitch on his left elbow and left Sunday’s game against the Nationals in the second inning.
-
September 10
Dodgers vs. Nationals Game VI chat
The Dodgers battle the Nationals on Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
-
September 10
Gus Varland to IL, Wander Suero back up
The Dodgers placed Gus Varland on the injured list with right knee inflammation, and called up Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a swap of right-handed pitchers in the bullpen.
-
September 10
Mookie Betts returns to Dodgers lineup, earlier than expected
Mookie Betts is back in the Dodgers lineup earlier than expected, after missing two games with a bone bruise in his left foot that was believed to be serious.
-
September 9
Dodgers on Deck: September 10 at Nationals
The Dodgers finish off a weekend series against the Nationals on Sunday morning (Los Angeles time) at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
-
September 8
Dodgers vs. Nationals series info
The Dodgers end their road trip with three weekend games against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.