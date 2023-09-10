Dodgers call up Wander Suero, place Gus Varland on injured list

The Dodgers made a roster move before Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals in Washington D.C., placing Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list with right knee inflammation and calling up Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a swap of right-handed relief pitchers.

Varland had a 3.09 ERA in eight games with the Dodgers, with 14 strikeouts and seven unintentional walks in 11⅔ innings. The right-hander earned his first major league win on August 24 in Cleveland, and suffered the loss on Saturday night against the Nationals, throwing a two-out wild pitch in the 11th inning allowing the winning run to score from third base.

The Dodgers lost Varland to the Brewers in the Rule 5 Draft pick in December, but he was returned to the organization in May, and worked his way back to the majors after solid work in Triple-A.

This is Suero’s third stint with the Dodgers this season. The veteran right-hander allowed six runs in 6⅔ innings in his four games in May, with seven strikeouts.

A non-roster invitee to camp during spring training, Suero was called up to the Dodgers on May 5. He was designated for assignment on May 22, cleared waivers and was sent outright back to Oklahoma City three days later.

The 31-year-old Suero had a 3.40 ERA and 16 saves in 45 games in Triple-A this season, with 51 strikeouts and 22 walks in 47⅔ innings. He last pitched on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning to close out Oklahoma City’s win in Sugar Land.

Suero will wear number 46 with the Dodgers, the same number he wore back in May. He takes the 40-man roster spot vacated when Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Wednesday.