David Peralta exits game after getting hit by pitch on left elbow

Dodgers left fielder David Peralta left Sunday’s game against the Nationals in the second inning after getting hit by a pitch on his left elbow. The team announced that Peralta has a left elbow contusion.

It was an exceptionally painful plate appearance for Peralta, who was looking at his right hand after consecutive swings against Nationals right-hander Trevor Williams. Dodgers head athletic trainer Thomas Albert and manager Dave Roberts briefly examined Peralta before he resumed his trip to the plate.

The very next pitch was a 90.3-mph fastball, Williams’ fastest pitch of the game, that hit Peralta in the left elbow. It came with the bases loaded so Peralta got a painful run batted in out of the exchange, but his day was done. He walked off the field in obvious pain, and with Albert holding Peralta’s left arm.

Kiké Hernández pinch-ran for Peralta, and took his spot in left field in the bottom of the second inning.

Peralta is hitting .271/.307/.395 with 20 doubles, seven home runs, and a 90 wRC+ this season. The 36-year-old has been a platoon outfielder for the Dodgers, with 91 of his 93 starts coming against right-handed pitchers.

He hasn’t spent any time on the disabled list this year, and has already earned all $1.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract for reaching 150 days on the active roster, taking his $6.5 million base salary this year to $8 million total.