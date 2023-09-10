Dodgers and Nationals delayed by rain for the 3rd time in 3 days

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Dodgers and Nationals are once again delayed by rain, the third straight day their series has been interrupted by inclement weather.

Sunday’s game isn’t yet official, with the Dodgers leading 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning. Like the skies, the Dodgers were threatening at the time of the stoppage, with the bases loaded, one out, and Austin Barnes at the plate with a 2-2 count against reliever Mason Thompson.

The game was halted at approximately 12:12 p.m. PT. The tarp was pulled off the field at Nationals Park at roughly 10:45 a.m. PT, per Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett.

The game resumed at 1:10 p.m. PT, a 58-minute delay.

Tarp coming off. Should be about 20 to 25 mins or so from this point I would guess. No official re-start time given yet. pic.twitter.com/zC1TBtDec2 — Tim Neverett (@TimNeverett) September 10, 2023

Sunday’s weather shenanigans followed an already busy weekend for delays. Friday night’s game was delayed by one hour, 34 minutes in the seventh inning before concluding. The start of Saturday’s game was delayed by four hours, 10 minutes, then the two teams played 11 innings in a game that didn’t end until 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday is the ninth time in the Dodgers’ last 23 open-air road games that was either delayed or rescheduled by bad weather.

Here’s the full list of road delays this season: