Dodgers minors: Jake Gelof, Jared Karros, Taylor Young, Joe Kelly

Two regular seasons ended on Sunday in the Dodgers minor leagues. Here’s a recap of Sunday’s action.

Player of the day

Rancho Cucamonga third baseman Jake Gelof ended his regular season with a flourish, with a two-run home run and three-run double on Sunday. Gelof was the Dodgers’ second-round pick this year out of Virginia, where he set a school record with 23 home runs this season.

Gelof hit one home run in four games in the Arizona Complex League before getting promoted to Low-A. He struggled in his first month with the Quakes, hitting .189/.295/.278 with no home runs in 23 games.

But he hit home runs in five of the last seven games of the season, and in the six-game series against Visalia to end the regular season, Gelof drove in 16 runs.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Veteran left-hander Mike Montgomery pitched six scoreless innings in Oklahoma City’s win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros).

All four Oklahoma City runs were scored with balls that didn’t leave the infield, on two hits, a double play, and a fielder’s choice. Óscar Mercado had one of the infield hits, beating out this grounder to second base in the third inning for the third run of the game.

Oscar Mercado shows off the hustle to collect an infield RBI single and extend the Dodgers' lead to 3-0! pic.twitter.com/GzdpnqHvk9 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 10, 2023

Double-A Tulsa

Two runs in the 10th inning sent the Drillers to their ninth consecutive loss, falling on the road to the Springfield Cardinals.

Austin Gauthier singled home Ismael Alcantara twice. Both had two hits. The rest of the Tulsa lineup had four hits in 31 at-bats.

Kendall Williams struck out four in his 5⅔ innings, allowing only one run.

High-A Great Lakes

The playoff-bound Loons won their regular season finale over the West Michigan (Tigers).

Jared Karros continued his excellent finish to the regular season, with four scoreless innings, three strikeouts, and no walks. Karros has allowed one run in 13 innings since joining Great Lakes, with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Dating back to August 17 with Rancho Cucamonga, Karros allowed one run in his last 24 innings.

Second baseman and leadoff man Taylor Young doubled, singled, drove in a run, and scored another. He stole his 56th base, which led the Midwest League. He was caught only five times.

On the season Young, the Dodgers’ eighth-round draft pick in 2022 out of Louisiana Tech, hit .246/.375/.363, but he also showed improvement as the season progressed. Dating back to July 1, Young hit .269/.397/.411.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes finished out the regular season with a win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Rancho Cucamonga heads into the postseason having won three straight and five of their last six.

Shortstop Jordan Thompson had three hits and a walk from the leadoff spot and scored two runs.

Joe Kelly finished up his rehab assignment by getting a groundout and a flyout to his two batters faced in the third. But because he technically had to face three batters before getting removed, the Quakes used an intentional walk before removing him. Kelly, who is expected to be activated off the injured list during the Dodgers’ series against the Padres, earned the win for the Quakes.

The hubbub over Kelly’s abrupt removal actually earned him two ovations from the crowd.

Joe Kelly lifted after retiring two batters on four pitches. Came off the field to a standing ovation, but was called back to the hill so the umpires could insist that he face a THIRD batter. Intentional walk issued and mission accomplished. Comes off the field again.



2-1 RCQ pic.twitter.com/zHVLrwIwD1 — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) September 10, 2023

Transactions

Triple-A: Right-hander Wander Suero was called up to the Dodgers. Right-hander Trevor Bettencourt was activated after five days on the development list.

Sunday scores

The week ahead

Playoffs

Midwest League East Division Series

Great Lakes vs. Fort Wayne (Padres)

Game 1: Tuesday at Fort Wayne

Game 2: Thursday at Great Lakes, 4:05 p.m. PT

Game 3: Friday at Great Lakes, 4:05 p.m. PT*

California League South Division Series

Rancho Cucamonga vs. Inland Empire (Angels)

Game 1: Tuesday at Inland Empire, 6:35 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday at Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Friday at Great Rancho Cucamonga, 6:30 p.m.*

Regular season