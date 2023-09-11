Dodgers vs. Padres series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Padres finish off the season schedule against one another with three games at Dodger Stadium, with one team preparing for another postseason run and the other the Padres.

The Dodgers have won eight of 10 games against the Padres this season, including a three-game sweep in Los Angeles from May 12-14. Or, if you prefer, the Dodgers are 8-1 against the Padres since the Petco Park scoreboard shared a meme of a crying Clayton Kershaw after a win on May 5 in San Diego.

The Padres were 18-15 after that win on May 5, but a week later they fell under .500 and haven’t been able to even get back to breakeven since.

San Diego has lost its last five road series, and on the season have a 28-41 record away from home.

Mookie Betts has five home runs in 10 games against the Padres this season, hitting .263/.364/.711 with nine RBI and 11 runs scored against San Diego. He returned to the Dodgers lineup on Sunday after missing two games with a bone bruise in his left foot.

Dodgers vs. Padres schedule

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

Gavin Stone vs. Pedro Avila

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Michael Wacha

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

Ryan Pepiot vs. Blake Snell

SportsNet LA