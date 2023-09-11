 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 11: Padres 11, Dodgers 8

Staked to a 5-run lead, Gavin Stone allowed 7 runs in his start

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs, but the Dodgers blew a five-run lead in a loss to the Padres on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

5 Total Updates Since
Sep 10, 2023, 3:16pm PDT