September 11: Padres 11, Dodgers 8

Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs, but the Dodgers blew a five-run lead in a loss to the Padres on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Sep 10, 2023, 3:16pm PDT
Sep 10, 2023, 3:16pm PDT
September 11
Dodgers blow 5-run lead, lose a wild game to Padres
Mookie Betts propelled the Dodgers to a five-run lead early but the Padres stormed back to take the opener in a wild game Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 11
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XI chat
The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Padres on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 11
Gavin Stone called up, Wander Suero to injured list
The Dodgers called up Gavin Stone from Triple-A to start against the Padres, and placed Wander Suero on the 15-day injured list with lower back tightness.
September 11
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are back home to host the San Diego Padres for three games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
September 10
Dodgers on Deck: September 11 vs. Padres
The Dodgers open a series against the Padres at Dodger Stadium, with Gavin Stone on the mound to start Monday night in Los Angeles.