Dodgers on Deck: September 12 vs. Padres

The Dodgers and Padres continue their final regular season series of 2023 on Tuesday night with a pair of former Cardinals teammates on the mound at Dodger Stadium.

Lance Lynn and Michael Wacha were teammates in St. Louis for five years (2013-17), and the duo combined for all for Cardinals wins over the Dodgers in the 2013 NLCS. Wacha was the series MVP with scoreless starts in Game 2 and Game 6, while Lynn won Game 1 in relief and won Game 4 as a starter.

Now in their 30s, the pair are both in the National League West. Whether their former Cardinals teammate Joe Kelly gets activated by the Dodgers for this game or possibly Wednesday remains to be seen. Kelly is on the injured list with right elbow/forearm inflammation, and pitched two rehab games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday and Sunday.

Lynn is coming off his worst two starts since the Dodgers traded for him, allowing a combined 15 runs in nine innings against the Red Sox and Marlins. He allowed three home runs in each of those starts and has allowed an MLB-high 40 homers on the season. Lynn is the first pitcher in four years to give up 40 home runs in a season. The last was Mike Leake, who was also teammates with Lynn and Wacha in St. Louis.

No Dodgers pitcher has ever allowed three home runs in three straight games.

Wacha missed the better part of two months with right shoulder inflammation, but since his return from the injured list he has a 3.51 ERA in five starts, with 29 strikeouts and 13 walks in 25⅔ innings.

Wacha hasn’t faced the Dodgers this season. Lynn faced the Padres on August 6, in his second start with the Dodgers, and allowed one run in six innings for the win at Petco Park.

Game info