Dodgers recall Gavin Stone from Triple-A, place Wander Suero on injured list

The Dodgers on Monday recalled Gavin Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start in the series opener against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Because Stone was optioned to the minors on August 28, he needed to replace someone else getting sidelined to return before his 15 days were up. That was thought to be Ryan Yarbrough, whose wife gave birth to their second daughter on Friday and he’s going to stay with the family before rejoining the Dodgers in Seattle. But paternity leave can only last up to three days, so perhaps that move is coming later in this series.

For now, the move to get Stone back was Wander Suero landing on the 15-day injured list with lower back tightness. Suero was just called up himself on Sunday for his third stint with the Dodgers this season. The veteran right-hander allowed a run in 1⅓ innings, threw 40 pitches and picked up the win over the Nationals his former team.

As for Stone, he’s looking to continue his solid run of late to end his regular season. He struck out seven in six scoreless innings for Oklahoma City on September 3, allowing only a hit and a walk. Before that, Stone got his first major league win by pitching six innings for the first time in the majors on August 27 at Fenway Park. He allowed two late home runs in a game the Dodgers already had well in hand to bring that to a four-run outing, but it was an overall positive experience and a vast improvement over his previous major league appearances this season.

Dating back to July 9, Stone has a 2.49 ERA in 47 innings in his last nine Triple-A games, with 56 strikeouts and 16 walks.