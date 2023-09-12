 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 12: Dodgers 11, Padres 2

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Freddie Freeman and Will Smith homered, part of a four-hit game by Freeman on his 34th birthday. Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, and Kyle Hurt pitched two perfect frames in his major league debut in the Dodgers’ rout of the Padres on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

