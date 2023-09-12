September 12: Dodgers 11, Padres 2

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith homered, part of a four-hit game by Freeman on his 34th birthday. Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings, and Kyle Hurt pitched two perfect frames in his major league debut in the Dodgers’ rout of the Padres on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 11, 2023, 5:01am PDT
September 12
Dodgers rout Padres behind Freeman, Smith, Lynn
On his birthday, Freddie Freeman was the gift giver, helping the Dodgers to a blowout victory with his 20th three-hit game of the season. Lance Lynn saved the bullpen some bullets by tossing 111 pitches across seven outstanding innings
September 12
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XII chat
The Dodgers take on the Padres on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 12
Victor González options, Gus Varland to 60-day IL
The Dodgers optioned left-hander Victor González to Triple-A Oklahoma City and moved right-hander Gus Varland to the 60-day injured list to facilitate the call-up of pitcher Kyle Hurt.
September 12
Kyle Hurt gets added to the Dodgers pitching pile
The Dodgers are planning to call up pitcher Kyle Hurt, who led their minor league pitchers in strikeouts and who led all the minors in strikeout rate with a minimum of 80 innings.
September 11
Dodgers on Deck: September 12 vs. Padres
Lance Lynn and the Dodgers take on Michael Wacha and the Padres on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 11
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are back home to host the San Diego Padres for three games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.