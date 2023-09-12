Dodgers minors: Kyle Hurt, Dalton Rushing, Jake Gelof, Thayron Liranzo

The Dodgers minor leagues this week feature both Class-A teams playing a best-of-3 division series, while Triple-A and Double-A close out their regular seasons.

But first, on Monday came some weekly awards for last week’s standouts.

Kyle Hurt was named Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week after pitching five scoreless innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. He allowed only a single and a walk, and struck out six. Since getting promoted to Triple-A on August 2, Hurt has a 3.09 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings. Hurt has a 37.6-percent strikeout rate with Oklahoma City, after a 39.4-percent strikeout rate with Double-A Tulsa.

In the California League, Low-A Rancho Cucamonga third baseman Jake Gelof obliterated Visalia, driving in 16 runs in six games while hitting .360/.407/.920 with four home runs and two doubles. He drove in five runs on both Tuesday and Sunday, and even had a four-RBI game on Wednesday, too.

Catch these league leaders

Dodgers catchers figured prominently in the minor league leaderboards in both High-A and Low-A.

Dalton Rushing, the club’s top draft pick in 2022, hit .228/.404/.452 with 15 home runs in 89 games for High-A Great Lakes. He led the Midwest League in wRC+ (146), and finished second in OPS (.856), on-base percentage and walk rate (18.9 percent).

Rushing had a rough two months after getting hit in the head by a backswing on June 13. He had two stints on the injured list, at least the first of which was for a concussion, after which he hit .143/.333/.245 over a 30-game stretch. But Rushing found his power stroke down the stretch, hitting .293/.453/.756 with six home runs over the final 13 games of the regular season.

In the California League, Rancho Cucamonga catcher Thayron Liranzo hit .272/.400/.562 with 24 home runs. He topped the league in home runs, OPS (.962), slugging percentage, extra-base hits (50), total bases (194), and wRC+ (155). He was third in RBI (71), and fourth in on-base percentage and runs scored (81).

Great Lakes second baseman Taylor Young led the Midwest League with 56 stolen bases, stealing them at a 91.8-percent clip.

Loons pitcher Justin Wrobleski finished second in the Midwest League with 109 strikeouts, three behind the league leader. Among pitchers with at least 100 innings, Wrobleski’s 2.90 ERA was the best in the league.

Honorable mention goes to Quakes right-hander Christian Romero, whose 3.17 ERA was fourth in the California League among pitchers with at least 70 innings.

Tuesday schedule