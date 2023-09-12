Setbacks at pitcher, short present playoff questions

The Dodgers’ roster looks far different today than it did at the beginning of the season, but the team still expects to make it to October—no matter what. Here are two areas in particular they’ll need to focus on to get through the playoffs.

Pitching

Not only is it a huge letdown to see fan favorite player get arrested—again—for domestic violence, but it’s also a huge frustration when it comes to on-field strategy. The rotation is sure to change regularly now that Julio Urías appears to be out of the picture. Add in Clayton Kershaw’s shoulder injury and Walker Buehler’s delayed recovery, and we could be seeing an all-rookie rotation. Luckily, those rookies include Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot.

Shortstop

The Dodgers’ shortstop shuffle is nothing new. After Gavin Lux tore his ACL in spring training, Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor have split the majority of the job. Both are batting a few points above .230 this season, and for a team that sometimes struggles to convert men on base into runs, hotter bats would be a huge relief. On defense, at least, the Dodgers have little to worry about—Taylor and Rojas have a combined 3.0 WAR.

The Dodgers appear to have erased all traces of Julio Urías from their stadium, writes Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times. Murals featuring Urías were covered up or painted over before Monday’s game, and his locker was removed from the clubhouse—a move manager Dave Roberts says he was made aware of mere minutes before his pregame huddle with reporters.

Lance Lynn chatted with the hosts of Foul Territory last week about Walker Buehler’s delayed return from Tommy John surgery and why it makes sense to take things slow and steady instead of rushing back to the mound.

In case you’ve missed it, Houston Mitchell at the Los Angeles Times is repeating his “top 25 greatest Dodgers of all time” countdown, as voted by more than 15,000 readers. Checking in at No. 16 is a man better known for his off-field heroics: Branch Rickey.