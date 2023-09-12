Dodgers option Victor González, move Gus Varland to 60-day injured list

The Dodgers on Tuesday made official the call-up of Kyle Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander poised to be the sixth pitcher to make his major league debut for Los Angeles in 2023.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Hurt, pitcher Gus Varland was transferred to the 60-day injured list, which ends his season. Varland, who last pitched on Saturday, was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right knee inflammation.

Varland was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the Brewers last December who was returned to the Dodgers in May. The right-handed made his way back to the majors for Los Angeles in August, and had a 3.09 ERA in eight appearances for the Dodgers, with 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 11⅔ innings. Counting his time with Milwaukee, Varland in his first year in the majors had a 6.64 ERA in 16 games, with 20 strikeouts and 16 walks in 20⅓ innings.

Space was cleared on the active roster for Hurt with left-hander Victor González getting optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In three stints with the Dodgers this season, González has a 4.13 ERA and 3.25 xERA in 33 appearances, with 29 strikeouts and nine unintentional walks in 32⅔ innings.

Among the 10 Dodgers relievers to appear in at least 20 games this season, González pitched in the second-lowest leverage situations on average, ahead of only Justin Bruihl, who was designated for assignment then traded to the Rockies for cash at the trade deadline.