 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers option Victor González, move Gus Varland to 60-day injured list

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Dodgers on Tuesday made official the call-up of Kyle Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the right-hander poised to be the sixth pitcher to make his major league debut for Los Angeles in 2023.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Hurt, pitcher Gus Varland was transferred to the 60-day injured list, which ends his season. Varland, who last pitched on Saturday, was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right knee inflammation.

Varland was a Rule 5 Draft pick by the Brewers last December who was returned to the Dodgers in May. The right-handed made his way back to the majors for Los Angeles in August, and had a 3.09 ERA in eight appearances for the Dodgers, with 14 strikeouts and eight walks in 11⅔ innings. Counting his time with Milwaukee, Varland in his first year in the majors had a 6.64 ERA in 16 games, with 20 strikeouts and 16 walks in 20⅓ innings.

Space was cleared on the active roster for Hurt with left-hander Victor González getting optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In three stints with the Dodgers this season, González has a 4.13 ERA and 3.25 xERA in 33 appearances, with 29 strikeouts and nine unintentional walks in 32⅔ innings.

Among the 10 Dodgers relievers to appear in at least 20 games this season, González pitched in the second-lowest leverage situations on average, ahead of only Justin Bruihl, who was designated for assignment then traded to the Rockies for cash at the trade deadline.

In This Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers 2023 option count tracker

View all 45 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...