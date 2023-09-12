Dodgers on Deck: September 13 vs. Padres

The Dodgers and Giants will finish off their season series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, with another chance for Ryan Pepiot to shine.

After missing three and a half months on the injured list with an intercostal strain, Pepiot has made the most of his time since returning to the majors, including taking a perfect game until two outs in the seventh inning last Thursday in Miami.

Pepiot in his four games with the Dodgers this season has allowed only two runs in 21 innings, and not so coincidentally has only walked two while striking out 17.

Blake Snell starts the finale for the Padres, taking a 2.52 ERA into his 30th start of the season. The left-hander has 209 strikeouts in his 162 innings this season, but also leads the majors with 92 walks and 12 wild pitches.

The Dodgers rarely hit well against Snell, instead opting to wait him out and get their licks off the bullpen in the sixth inning or later. Snell has a 3.71 ERA this year in three starts against the Dodgers, never allowing more than three runs. But the Dodgers have won two of the three games.

Game info