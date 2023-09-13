September 13: Padres 6, Dodgers 1

The Dodgers were shut down by Blake Snell and the Padres homered twice off Ryan Pepiot to beat Los Angeles on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 11, 2023, 5:01am PDT
September 13
Snell shuts down Dodgers in series finale
Ryan Pepiot pitched better than his final line of four runs over six innings would show. On the other hand, Blake Snell was every bit as dominant as he could’ve been, leading the Padres to a series win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
September 13
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XIII chat
The Dodgers finish off their season series against the Padres on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 13
Joe Kelly back after missing a month with elbow inflammation
The Dodgers activated Joe Kelly off the injured list after missing a month with right elbow/forearm inflammation. Kyle Hurt was optioned to Triple-A.
September 12
Dodgers on Deck: September 13 vs. Padres
The Dodgers and Padres finish off a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, the final game between these two teams in 2023.
September 11
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are back home to host the San Diego Padres for three games at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.