San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 13: Padres 6, Dodgers 1

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
The Dodgers were shut down by Blake Snell and the Padres homered twice off Ryan Pepiot to beat Los Angeles on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Sep 11, 2023, 5:01am PDT