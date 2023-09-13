Dodgers on Deck: September 15 at Mariners

The Dodgers make a quick weekend trip to Seattle for a three-game interleague series against the Mariners, with emerging rookie Bobby Miller on the mound to start the series opener on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

Miller has a 3.98 ERA and 3.62 xERA in his 18 starts this season, but the Dodgers have been pushing him more. He’s pitched into the seventh inning in four of his last six starts and completed seven innings the last two times out. There were growing pains along the way, like allowing a two-run homer in the seven on Saturday to the Nationals in a game the Dodgers lost in extra innings.

The Dodgers have pushed Miller because they are confident he can handle it.

“I’ve seen him talk after the bad ones, and that’s a big thing,” said Walker Buehler, to whom Miller has been compared, at least in attitude on the mound. “If you’re going to be that arrogant and cocky and confident, you’ve got to be able to handle the bad ones. He’s done that really well.”

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners. The second-year right-hander has a 3.48 ERA in his 27 starts, though he’s slumped a bit with a 6.00 ERA in his last four starts. After his last start last Friday, Kirby expressed frustration at being left in the game in the seventh inning, which caused a bit of a stir last weekend.

Game info